Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $287.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

STZ stock opened at $240.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.29. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

