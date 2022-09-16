ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Piotr Szulczewski Sells 407,341 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,732,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,432,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $723.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 166.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $36,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

