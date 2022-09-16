Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 120,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 70.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 483.93%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

