Cornerstone Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 173,901 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,012 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $421,454,000 after acquiring an additional 84,639 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,857,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.73.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

