Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

