Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

