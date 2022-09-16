Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

