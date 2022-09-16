Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15.

