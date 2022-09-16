Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 704 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,089,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $443,682,000 after acquiring an additional 721,628 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

