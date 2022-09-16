Cowen Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $7.50

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VWE. Citigroup lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 7.93.

VWE opened at 3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.13. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 3.05 and a 12 month high of 12.38.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 505.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57,448 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

