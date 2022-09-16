Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.41. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

