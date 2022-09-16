Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.9 %
Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
