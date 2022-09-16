CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $178.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -238.48 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

