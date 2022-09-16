CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

