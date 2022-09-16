CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.8 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.75. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.06%.

In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,075,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,472 shares of company stock valued at $171,226 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $256,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

