Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Currys in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Currys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of DSITF opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Currys has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

