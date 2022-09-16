CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.79.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $153.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

