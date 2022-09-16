Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $281.91 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

