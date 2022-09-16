Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after buying an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $358.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

