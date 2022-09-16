DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 753,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,668 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DHB Capital were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHBC. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $373,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $657,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DHB Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of DHB Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DHB Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of DHB Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

