Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Up to $171.14

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.14, but opened at $175.69. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 33.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

