Dino M. Cusumano Acquires 54,397 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) Director Dino M. Cusumano acquired 54,397 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.42 per share, with a total value of $2,307,520.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,316.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VVX opened at $40.21 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.00.

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

