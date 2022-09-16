Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.02.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

