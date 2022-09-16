Donald G. Basile Sells 26,507 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Donald G. Basile sold 26,507 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $143,402.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760,929 shares in the company, valued at $25,756,625.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CompoSecure Trading Down 5.0 %

CMPO stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

