Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 9,574 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $140,354.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,298,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,642,782.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $135,288.83.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,619 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16.

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

DGICA stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 million, a PE ratio of 118.75 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

