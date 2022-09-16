DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of DDI opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
