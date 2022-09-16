DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 4,821 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 0.77.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

