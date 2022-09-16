Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 5,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.9 %

DBX stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dropbox by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 60.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

