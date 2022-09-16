Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 5,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 5,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $114,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,608.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $56,500.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.9 %
DBX stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dropbox by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 60.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dropbox by 32.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after buying an additional 1,101,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.
