DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,245 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 1st quarter worth $15,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 123,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of DTP stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

