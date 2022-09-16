Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 986.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,824,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,532,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE:DRE opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

