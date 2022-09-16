Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys £248,380.88 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 754 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 784.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 902.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,028.38. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82).
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
