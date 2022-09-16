Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Buys £248,380.88 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 754 ($9.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 784.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 902.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,028.38. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82).

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More

