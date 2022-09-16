E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 702,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,186 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

