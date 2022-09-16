Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,762 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

