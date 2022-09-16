Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Up 284.6% in August

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 284.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

