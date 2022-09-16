Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 310,845 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $145,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

ENB stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

