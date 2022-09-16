Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 746,692.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00.
Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at 24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of 23.07 and a 200-day moving average of 23.81. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $408,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
