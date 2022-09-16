EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $182.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

