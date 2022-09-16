EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 143 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $208.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average is $217.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

