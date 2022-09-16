EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

