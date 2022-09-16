EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.73.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.49. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

