EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,979 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

