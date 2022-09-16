EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,260 shares of company stock worth $2,739,647. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

