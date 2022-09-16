EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90.

