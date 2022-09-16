EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,927 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,389,000 after buying an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

