EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
BSV opened at $75.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
