EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of COP opened at $115.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

