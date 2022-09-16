EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after acquiring an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

