EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 93,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81.

