EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

PHYS opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

