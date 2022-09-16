EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

WPC stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

